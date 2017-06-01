New WWE Talent Signed, Vince McMahon Filming WWE Network Show?, Naomi & The Usos

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

– Raul Mendoza has signed with WWE. Mendoza impressed in his loss to Brian Kendrick during the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic earlier this year and was brought back at the recent WWE NXT TV tapings. He worked against The Velveteen Dream for an upcoming TV match. He also worked recent NXT live events, losing to Killian Dain and defeating Brennan Williams.

– There has been talk of doing a “Table For 3” show with Vince McMahon on the WWE Network later this month.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos had weekend WWE live events off as they were taping a new TV show. No word yet on what the show is about but we will keep you updated.