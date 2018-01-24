New WWE Trademark, Takeover Promo, Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali Send A Message

– The main event of last night’s WWE 205 Live episode saw Cedric Alexander defeat Mustafa Ali in a good back & forth match. Below is post-match video of Alexander and Ali reacting to the “this is awesome” chants that the crowd did during the match. Ali says the show has been around for more than a year and they still feel like they’re proving things but that’s alright because they don’t mind going out and tearing the house down each night, which means they will build their own house up. Cedric says they just proved that 205 Live is home of the best pure athletes that WWE has to offer. Cedric sends a message to the new General Manager that will be revealed next week and says if this really is a new era, then he and Ali are the leaders.

– WWE has applied to trademark the “Miz and Mrs.” name, which is the title of the USA Network series on Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz that will premiere later this year.

– Below is a new promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” event: