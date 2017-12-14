New WWE Trademarks, JBL On Returning For WWE TTTT (Video), Total Divas

– E! has released two new promos for WWE’s Total Divas. Above is a teaser for next Wednesday’s episode and below is a promo for the rest of the season, which will feature Nikki Bella on Dancing With The Stars, Brie Bella becoming a mother, Maryse getting pregnant and more.

– WWE recently filed to trademark “Absolution” for the stable with Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They also filed for “The Most Patriotic Show on Television” for tonight’s 15th annual Tribute to The Troops. On a related note, WWE is opposing a trademark filed by Hong Kong company Mudder Technology. They applied to trademark the word “wrestler” for use with cases made for phones & other devices. WWE has filed for an extension to file their opposition.

– As noted, JBL will return to WWE TV on tonight’s Tribute to The Troops special as he calls the show with Michael Cole and Byron Saxton. Below is video of the former WWE Champion talking about his connection to the show and how it came to be, this year’s show being taped at a Naval Base again and more. JBL also says he’s excited about projects he’s involved in, including the New York City Rugby Club, a new professional league that is starting up. JBL says returning for this show is like a homecoming as he’s been with the company for a long time.