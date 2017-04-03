New WWE United States Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 33 (Photos)
Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho to become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando.
This is Owens’ first run with the United States Title. Jericho won the title back on the January 9th RAW in a Handicap Match that saw he and Owens defeat Roman Reigns.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match at WrestleMania:
It's time for #KOMania2 as @FightOwensFight looks to capture the #USTitle from @IAmJericho, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/L9le09DFL6
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
It's the GIANT LIST of JERICHO…INK IT IN, MAAAAAAAAN! #WrestleMania #USTitle @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/RZo5uDm6r0
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
What else can you do but DRINK THIS IN?! #WrestleMania @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/YEy3zfI5GE
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
ALL BUSINESS on the face of @FightOwensFight heading into this #USTitle match! #WrestleMania @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/FFrM4dYVEf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
#USChampion @IAmJericho is QUICKLY taking to the sky in an effort to defeat former "best friend" @FightOwensFight! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4aico58zfJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
The #Cannonball on the apron lays out @IAmJericho as @FightOwensFight takes control! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FKQ7uTcMaT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
Does @IAmJericho have a chance to retain his #USTitle? Not according to @FightOwensFight… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aF2Zep3Tcc
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
#USChampion @IAmJericho is looking to take the advantage in this one! #WrestleMania @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/Sw1C1dVfjg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
The #WallsOfJericho LOCKED IN…ON @IAmJericho?! @FightOwensFight looks to make him tap out to his own submission at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/DsSbqRolEH
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
WHAT?! @IAmJericho just KICKED OUT after @FightOwensFight delivered a #PopUpPowerbomb! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/P89IQRSwJ2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
From The #WallsOfJericho to a #PopUpPowerbomb, former best friends @IAmJericho & @FightOwensFight pulled out ALL the stops at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZbW5d1avdJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
"YOU WERE NEVER MY BEST FRIEND!" – @FightOwensFight to @IAmJericho #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/J9LWLBqvou
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
The #USTitle has a new owner, and his name is @FightOwensFight! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RDpR0ZEYr6
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017