News And Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, 205 Live

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

SmackDown will feature a Fatal 5 Way to crown the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Charlotte Flair. No other matches have been announced. 205 Live will feature a special appearance by Sasha Banks.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* SmackDown Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to take place tonight

* Will Sami Zayn be back in action?

* Can anyone stop The Usos?

* WWE Money in the Bank momentum at stake

* Will Mahal avoid The Viper’s fangs?