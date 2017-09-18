News For Tonight’s WWE RAW – The Final Show Before No Mercy

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view.

The only match announced for tonight is Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match. It looks like John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will both be missing tonight’s go-home show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Nia Jax aims to knock Alexa Bliss off her pedestal

* Will it be Roman Reigns or John Cena who gets in the final word before WWE No Mercy?

* Braun Strowman shows no mercy

* Brothers-in-arms, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, stand triumphant

* Will Enzo Amore get even with The Miz?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.