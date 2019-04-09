As noted, last night’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW saw Lars Sullivan finally make his debut.

Lars attacked WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle after Angle got payback on Baron Corbin, who defeated Angle in his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Lars drove Angle into the mat and then hit a diving headbutt from the top to end it.

The Lars attack on Angle was what he was supposed to do to John Cena back in January, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

It’s been reported how WWE had plans for Lars to debut on RAW back in January, to set up a potential WrestleMania 35 feud between the two. Lars reportedly had some personal issues that has kept him away from WWE, until now. There’s no word yet on if they have the Lars vs. Cena feud planned, but they could use Cena’s history with Angle to bring him into a feud with Lars.