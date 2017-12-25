News & Notes For Tonight’s Christmas Edition Of WWE RAW

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from everyone here at the site. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the Christmas Night edition of WWE RAW. Tonight’s show will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago for the final red brand show of the year.

Tonight’s show will feature the TV return of free agent John Cena. It’s also believed that WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will return tonight after being off last week. No matches have been announced but you can expect some sort of Christmas-themed match tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* John Cena returns

* The Women’s division prepares to make history

* Who will gain momentum en route to a battle with The Beast?

* How will Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins get payback for Dean Ambrose?

* Who else will declare for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.