News & Notes For Tonight’s Post-Extreme Rules WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from Wilkes-Barre, PA with the fallout from last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

No matches have been announced for tonight but new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has promised a big celebration for last night’s win over Dean Ambrose.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Can Samoa Joe conquer The Beast Incarnate?

* Cesaro & Sheamus take The Hardy Boyz to the Extreme

* What’s next for Alexa Bliss?

* The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship “comeback tour” begins

* What dirt did Corey Graves have on Kurt Angle?