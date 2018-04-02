News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Atlanta

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with the final red brand hype for Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW should be all hands on-deck as John Cena, Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are scheduled. It’s believed that The Undertaker may appear tonight to answer Cena’s WrestleMania challenge. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor has been announced for tonight as has an in-ring face off for Stephanie McMahon and Triple H vs. Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle to meet Triple H & Stephanie McMahon face-to-face

* Will Roman Reigns be ready for WrestleMania?

* Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor collide in battle for WrestleMania momentum

* Will The Undertaker respond to John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge?

* Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax until WrestleMania?

* Who is Braun Strowman’s partner?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.