Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa with fallout from last week’s Superstar Shakeup roster changes.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing that some of the new RAW Superstars will be in action, including WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Shaken and stirred – Superstar Shakeup fallout

* Will a new Superstar emerge as Seth Rollins’ next challenger?

* What creepy force is infiltrating WWE?

* Lacey Evans calls for The Man

* Does The Miz have unfinished business with Shane McMahon?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.