News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Grand Rapids

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan as the road to WWE Extreme Rules continues.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW and once again, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled. WWE is teasing that Goldust will speak on why he attacked partner R-Truth last week. Stick with us throughout the day for news on any matches that are announced.

WWE is focused on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Will Bray Wyatt change the course of WWE’s New Era?

* Will Bayley come out swinging against Alexa Bliss?

* Ambrose faces bizarre stipulation at WWE Extreme Rules

* Goldust shows his true colors