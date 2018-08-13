News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Greensboro

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the final hype for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The following matches have been confirmed for tonight – Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match with Alicia Fox & Ronda Rousey in their corners, RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team defending against The Revival and Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy in a Triple Threat, and the SummerSlam contract signing between Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Tonight’s show will also feature Renee Young filling in for Jonathan Coachman on commentary. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been advertised for tonight’s show but not confirmed by WWE.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Can The B-Team beat the odds yet again?

* Natalya faces Alexa Bliss before SummerSlam title bout

* Renee Young to step in on Raw announce team as guest commentator Monday night

* Intercontinental Championship contract signing set

* Paul Heyman leaves us hanging

* Can Braun Strowman keep his composure?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.