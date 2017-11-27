News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Knoxville

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee with new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Paige and more.

No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is teasing an Open Challenge from Reigns plus a RAW Tag Team Title match with The Bar defending against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Will Roman Reigns institute an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship?

* Can Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose reclaim the Raw Tag Team Titles?

* Will Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s rampage continue?

* How will Braun Strowman attain retribution against Kane?

* Who can derail “The Zo Train”?

