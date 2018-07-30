News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Miami

The road to WWE SummerSlam continued tonight with RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to confront SummerSlam opponent Roman Reigns, plus the return of Ronda Rousey from her storyline suspension. Matches announced for tonight are Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* The Conqueror cometh: Brock Lesnar returns

* Finn Bálor sizes up The Constable

* The Baddest Challenger on the Planet: Ronda Rousey returns

* The Architect looks to deconstruct Drew McIntrye

