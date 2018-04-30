News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Montreal

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bell Centre in Montreal with the fallout from WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event and the final hype for Backlash.

No matches have been announced for tonight but Ronda Rousey is scheduled to appear. John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are not scheduled.

* Monster Among 49 Men makes history

* Brock Lesnar bests Roman Reigns in controversial Steel Cage Match

* The Era of Wokenness begins

* Who will dare step to Ronda Rousey?

* The Architect leaves Saudi Arabia with the Intercontinental Championship

