News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Phoenix

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Matches confirmed for tonight are six-woman action with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Tonight’s main event will feature a Gauntlet Match with John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* The seven Superstars who will compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to face off in a huge Gauntlet Match

* What will Braun Strowman break next?

* The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match participants will square off in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match

* Nia Jax brutalizes best friends en route to Asuka

* Are The Revival closing in on the Raw Tag Team Championships?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.