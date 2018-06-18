News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Grand Rapids

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Van Del Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the fallout from WWE Money In the Bank.

No matches have been announced for tonight but it’s worth noting that Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Will Alexa Bliss pay for cashing in?

* Does The Monster in the Bank have a plan for Brock Lesnar?

* How will Rollins’ rivalry with Elias play out in the wake of the WWE Money in the Bank controversy?

* Who will dare meet The Big Dog in his yard?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live live coverage.