News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Milwaukee

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI as the Road to WrestleMania 34 continues.

It’s worth noting that John Cena is scheduled for tonight’s show but Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are not. The only match announced for tonight is Nia Jax vs. Asuka.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Asuka’s undefeated streak on the line against Nia Jax

* How will Ronda Rousey repay Triple H and Stephanie McMahon?

* Why didn’t Lesnar confront Reigns?

* Who will face The Miz at WrestleMania?

* Will Elias “get these hands”?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.