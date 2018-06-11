News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In North Little Rock

Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW takes place from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Matches confirmed for tonight include two Fatal 4 Ways – Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Ember Moon vs. Sasha Banks, plus Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal in an early MITB preview. Tonight’s show will also feature Ronda Rousey and RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax facing off before Sunday’s title match at MITB.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Strowman, Bálor, Roode and Owens collide

* Will Natalya and Alexa Bliss be able to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match?

* Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax meet face-to-face before their title clash

* Roman Reigns accepts Jinder Mahal’s challenge for a match this Monday on Raw

* How will Raw’s new “Constable” settle into his new role?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.