News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In San Antonio

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and will be the final show before next week’s RAW 25th Anniversary episode.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax is the only match advertised for tonight but WWE does have John Cena advertised to appear.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Nia Jax is ready for Asuka

* How will Roman Reigns repay The Miz and The Miztourage?

* Can Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan get on the same page before the Royal Rumble event?

* Braun Strowman brings down the house … literally

* Is Cedric Alexander our next WWE Cruiserweight Champion?

* Will “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt collide?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.