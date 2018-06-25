News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In San Diego

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins getting his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. No other matches have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Seth Rollins battles Dolph Ziggler in Intercontinental Championship rematch

* Who else will battle to become Brock Lesnar’s next challenger?

* What does Nia Jax have planned for Alexa Bliss?

* KO and The Constable forge powerful alliance

* Where do Sasha Banks and Bayley go from here?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.