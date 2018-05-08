News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & 205 Live From Baltimore

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with fallout from Backlash and the first build for Money In the Bank.

Confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown are the following Money In the Bank qualifying matches – Rusev vs. Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair vs. Peyton Royce and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz. We also know that General Manager Paige will open the show. 205 Live will feature Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali plus tag team action with The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* How will Styles and Nakamura settle their heated rivalry?

* Jeff Hardy takes on The Miz in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

* Charlotte Flair to battle Peyton Royce in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

* Daniel Bryan and Rusev to lock horns in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.