Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska with Superstar Shakeup fallout.

SmackDown will feature Roman Reigns facing consequences for hitting Vince McMahon last week. There will be a face-off between Charlotte Flair and RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. 205 Live will feature Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Will Roman Reigns be fired this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE?

* Becky Lynch to come face-to-face with Charlotte Flair for the first-time since WrestleMania

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to battle Shinsuke Nakamura

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and stay tuned for live coverage at 8pm ET.