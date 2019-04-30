Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

SmackDown will open with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston reacting to Kevin Owens’ betrayal. There will also be an announcement on the blue brand Money In the Bank Ladder Match participants. Bayley vs. RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match has been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* What will WWE Champion Kofi Kingston have to say in an exclusive interview following Kevin Owens’ shocking betrayal?

* Becky Lynch and Bayley to square off for the first time ever in WWE

* Which SmackDown LIVE Superstars will compete in the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches?

* How will Roman Reigns deal with Shane McMahon & Elias?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.