The 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup will wrap tonight at SmackDown and 205 Live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature Vince McMahon appearing to reveal the biggest talent acquisition in blue brand history. Paige will be there to reveal a new tag team to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Tonight’s 205 Live episode will feature new RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander in his farewell match against Oney Lorcan.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Mr. McMahon to reveal the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history

* Who will join Team Blue in the Superstar Shake-up?

* Who is Paige’s new tag team?

* What’s next for WWE Champion Kofi Kingston?

* Will any team step up to The Hardy Boyz?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.