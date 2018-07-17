News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live From Wilkes-Barre

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Tonight’s blue brand main event will feature Jeff Hardy getting his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. No other matches have been announced. 205 Live will feature Noam Dar vs. TJP and Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defends the U.S. Title against Jeff Hardy

* What’s next for AJ Styles?

* How will Asuka react to her loss to Carmella?

* Will Daniel Bryan bounce back from Team Hell No’s defeat?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.