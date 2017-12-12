News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And WWE 205 Live In Cincinnati

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, a face-off between Jinder Mahal & WWE Champion AJ Styles, Rusev & Aiden English vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match plus six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. Carmella, Lana and Tamina Snuka. There will also be a new edition of The Fashion Files from Breezango. No word yet on WWE 205 Live but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Shinsuke Nakamura clashes with Kevin Owens this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

* WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal come face to face tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* The Riott Squad battle Carmella, Tamina & Lana

* The Usos take on Rusev & Aiden English

* Breezango pay tribute to The Ascension in A Very Special Fashion Files

