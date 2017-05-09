News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown From London

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the O2 Arena in London with more hype for Backlash. Remember to join us this afternoon around 2:30pm EST for live spoilers from the show.

Announced for SmackDown is Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Dolph Ziggler calling out Shinsuke Nakamura and more. No matches have been announced for 205 Live.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Randy Orton returns after House of Horrors

* Becky Lynch faces Natalya one week after battle lines were drawn

* Dolph Ziggler to confront Shinsuke Nakamura

* Will The Usos respond to “The Fashion Files?”