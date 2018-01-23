News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live From Washington, DC

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live and WWE Mixed Match Challenge episodes will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC with the final Royal Rumble hype.

Confirmed for SmackDown is Liv Morgan vs. Naomi plus six-man action with The New Day and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode vs. Rusev, Aiden English and Jinder Mahal, and singles action with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable. No matches have been announced for 205 Live but Week 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge will feature new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* Will the “Yep!” Movement be out in full force?

* New U.S. Champion Roode teams with New Day to battle Mahal & Rusev Day

* Naomi looks for payback against Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan

* Who will gain momentum heading into the 2018 Royal Rumble event?

* Jey Uso and Chad Gable battle in one-on-one competition

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.