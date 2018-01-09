News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & WWE 205 Live From Birmingham

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

SmackDown will see the WWE United States Title tournament continue with Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder in the last first round match. Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott and The Ascension vs. The Bludgeon Brothers will also take place tonight. No word yet on matches for WWE 205 Live but it looks like WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be appearing.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* How will AJ Styles react to his Handicap Match at WWE Royal Rumble?

* Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley clash in final U.S. Title Tournament First Round Match

* Becky Lynch returns to action against Ruby Riott

* Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable demand justice

* The Ascension battle The Bludgeon Brothers

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.