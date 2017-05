News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live From New Hampshire

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Announced for tonight’s SmackDown is AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match. SmackDown will also see WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens host Chris Jericho’s Highlight Reel, Rusev’s return to demand a WWE Title shot and a contract signing for the match with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. 205 Live will feature Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins in the main event.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* No. 1 contenders square off ahead of title matches

* Will Rusev get the WWE Title match he’s demanding?

* Six-Woman Tag Team Match participants make it official

* The Highlight Reel, hosted by … Kevin Owens?

* The Viper takes on The Lone Wolf before WWE Backlash