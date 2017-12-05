News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & WWE 205 Live In San Diego

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California as the road to Clash of Champions heats up.

SmackDown will feature Commissioner Shane McMahon’s response to Sami Zayn interfering in last week’s main event plus The New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina Snuka in a non-title match and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Will Sami Zayn face any consequences for his actions last week?

* Bobby Roode to battle Baron Corbin ahead of WWE Clash of Champions

* Charlotte Flair to take on Tamina

* What will reign supreme: The Power of Positivity or Rusev Day?

* The Bludgeon Brothers’ reign of terror continues

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage and stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows.