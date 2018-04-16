News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE Superstar Shakeup RAW From Hartford

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with the first night of the Superstar Shakeup.

Matches for tonight include Sasha Banks vs. Bayley plus The Revival vs. Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy with the winners going on to face The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Both brands get shaken up

* Who will battle Cesaro & Sheamus at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27?

* Bayley and Sasha Banks settle their differences

* Will Ronda Rousey face repercussions after attacking Stephanie McMahon again?

* Will Roman Reigns get his hands on Samoa Joe?

* What “unfinished business” does Bobby Lashley have in WWE?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.