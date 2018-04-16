News & Notes On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Network Podcast – No Limits On Topics?

Bruce Prichard’s “Something Else to Wrestle With” podcast will premiere on the WWE Network this Wednesday. The WWE website indicates that the topic will be WrestleMania 14 and the episode will be available on-demand, not on the live stream unless things change.

Prichard’s co-host Conrad Thompson spoke with AL.com and it was confirmed that the first of the 13-episode run was being filmed this week.

Thompson revealed that WWE reached out to them in late 2017 about working together. He also said they have creative control.

“We’re going to try to do essentially what we do with the live show, just on video. Filmed in our home offices. First and only non-WWE produced show in that there’s not going to be anybody in the room with us. Cameras set up in our offices. No staffer. We’re going to pick the topics, and we’ve got creative control. Going to try to have some visual aids,” Conrad said. “At live shows, we do the old heads on sticks routine that Pardon the Interruption made famous. That was a hit for our live shows, so we’ll incorporate it. Hopeful they’ll splice in the stuff we’re talking about and let us talk about what you’re seeing on screen. That would make it the ultimate version of ‘Something to Wrestle.'”

Regarding the content and how they get “down to the nitty-gritty details” on their other podcast, Thompson said nothing is off limits for the WWE Network project, including discussions about Chris Benoit’s in-ring work.

“No, nothing’s off limits. That being said, let me say this. We’ve had three things that we’ve said from the very beginning, we’re not talking about that,” Thompson said. “We’re not going to talk about Chris Benoit’s murder-suicide, the ring boy scandal or Owen Hart’s death. Can we talk about Chris Benoit’s matches? Yes. Am I going to say ‘Hulk Hogan’ and tell everybody how much I loved him as a kid? Absolutely. Are we going to address the rumor and innuendo about Macho Man? You’re damn right we are. Is Chyna off limits? Nope, I’m going to bring her up early and often. A lot of those things that people think we’re going to shy away from, we’re not going to. That’s part of the fabric of the podcast and what made it successful, and they know that.”

When asked if this could mean a WWE TV return for Prichard, Thompson noted that there are probably people in WWE who don’t like the idea of this podcast.

“I don’t know that everybody is on board with this idea. I’m sure there are people within the company who don’t like the idea that we’re talking about the company the way we are, that we’ve been able to make a living off the company independent of WWE, or that Bruce is involved,” Thompson said. “But this is sort of a different thing where Bruce doesn’t have to be there and we don’t have to participate in some of the politics. I think if Bruce was ever in a position to be offered a full-time on the road deal that meant he couldn’t do the podcast, I feel strong that he would pass. If it was they’d like him to come to TV and PPVs and consult, I’m sure he’d be up for that. But a full-time on the road thing doesn’t work for him with his family situation, and it would probably pay less than what the podcast does, so he’s not going to do anything that’s going to take the podcast away.”