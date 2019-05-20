New WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio may have suffered a shoulder injury during his quick win over Samoa Joe at WWE Money In the Bank. PWInsider reports that Rey was checked out after the match, but there’s no official word yet on his status. As noted, WWE ended Joe’s match with Rey early because Joe was bleeding from the busted nose.

Ali was also busted open from a ladder that was thrown by main event winner Brock Lesnar. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com noted on Twitter that WWE cameramen were told not to shoot Ali towards the end of the match, to avoid the blood shots. Alvarez also noted that two WWE cameramen were taken out by various spots during the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which was also mentioned during commentary.

Lars Sullivan was bleeding from the top of his head during the squash segment with The Lucha House Party at Money In the Bank. The announcers noted during commentary that a headbutt from Lars to Kalisto is what busted him open. As seen below, Kalisto noted that it wasn’t the headbutt from Lars, but a stiff elbow to Lars that busted him open. Kalisto iced his elbow after the show.