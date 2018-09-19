News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, WWE NXT, Mae Young Classic & Total Divas Episodes

WWE Network will begin a new three-hour block of Wednesday night programming tonight with WWE 205 Live, WWE NXT and The Mae Young Classic.

205 Live is scheduled to air at 7pm ET and will feature TJP vs. Lince Dorado and Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander with the title on the line.

NXT will air at 8pm ET with Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo, Dakota Kai & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lacey Evans & Aliyah plus NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne with both titles on the line. Tonight’s show will also feature more on the investigation into who attacked Aleister Black earlier this summer.

The first round of The Mae Young Classic will continue at 9pm ET. Matches airing tonight are Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi in Kaitlyn’s return to the company, Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay (Sienna), Karen Q vs. Xia Li and Toni Storm vs. Jinny.

Tonight will also see the premiere of Total Divas season 8 on the E! network. Below is a synopsis for the season premiere:

“Good Girls Don’t Make History: Nicole, Brie, Trinity, Paige, Nattie, Nia and Lana take over New Orleans for an epic WrestleMania with a historic number of women’s matches; Nia prepares for the match of her lifetime; Paige takes the women on a wild tour of New Orleans.”