News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Charlotte

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC with fallout from Evolution and the final red brand hype for Crown Jewel.

No matches have been announced for tonight but we should find out what will happen to the RAW Tag Team Titles now that champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are going to feud with each other.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Dean Ambrose finally snaps

* Nia Jax prepares to get Rowdy

* DX and Brothers of Destruction head toward cataclysmic battle

* Who will be our next Universal Champion?

* Elias’ latest smash hit

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.