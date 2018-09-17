News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Dallas

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with the red brand hype from Hell In a Cell.

No matches have been announced for tonight but we know that The Undertaker will be appearing to address the match with Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* The Deadman returns to Raw to address Triple H

* How will Lesnar’s return impact the Universal Title picture?

* Can anyone hang with Ronda Rousey?

* Is there unfinished business between The Shield and “The Dogs of War”?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.