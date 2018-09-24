News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Denver

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Matches confirmed for tonight include Brie Bella vs. Ruby Riott, Elias vs. Bobby Lashley and The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler with the titles on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* The Shield holds strong going into Super Show-Down

* Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Revival in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match

* Lashley looks to change Elias’ tune

* Brie Bella to battle Ruby Riott

* Ready, willing and… Gable

* Bliss, interrupted: Nia Jax is back

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.