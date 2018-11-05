News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From England

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England with fallout from WWE Crown Jewel.

Remember to join us this afternoon at around 2:45pm ET for live spoiler coverage from England.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but we will get early build for the Survivor Series and an update on the RAW Tag Team Titles.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* The Monster Among Men on the warpath

* Team Red heads toward Survivor Series

* What’s next for The Riott Squad?

* Rollins and Ambrose are still Raw Tag Team Champions

* Will Nia Jax and Tamina cross paths once more?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.