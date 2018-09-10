News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In New Orleans

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with the final red brand hype for WWE Hell In a Cell.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will return to WWE TV on tonight’s show to discuss HIAC. Triple H will also be there to promote the match with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. The only match confirmed for tonight is Natalya and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox and Natalya. Tonight’s RAW will also see Renee Young replace Jonathan Coachman as a full-time member of the announce team.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* New Orleans gets Rowdy once more

* Is The Shield shattered?

* The Game responds to The Deadman

* Mick Foley relives Hell in a Cell history

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm.