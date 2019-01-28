News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW From Phoenix

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona with the fallout from the Royal Rumble.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled. It will be interesting to see how the Road to WrestleMania 35 heats up tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* The Kingslayer celebrates Royal conquest

* The “Rowdy” Road to WrestleMania

* The Beast triumphant

* Where will the new WWE Superstars wind up?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.