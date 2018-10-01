News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Seattle

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Key Arena in Seattle with the final red brand hype for WWE Super Show-Down.

Tonight’s go-home episode will feature an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Matches announced include Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott in a non-title match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* The Rowdy One takes on Ruby Riott

* Shawn Michaels heads to final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down

* Bobby Lashley gets his hands on Kevin Owens before WWE Super Show-Down

* The Shield stand united despite Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre’s mind games

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.