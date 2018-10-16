News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown 1000, MMC & 205 Live From Washington, DC

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown 1000, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

WWE has announced two World Cup qualifiers for tonight’s 1,000th episode of SmackDown – the returning Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura plus Rusev vs. The Miz. There will also be several special appearances tonight – The Undertaker and Kane, Evolution reunites (Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair), WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson and others.

Tonight’s MMC episode will feature Rusev and Lana vs. The Miz and Asuka plus Natalya and Bobby Roode vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James. The 205 Live tapings will feature Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown 1000 episode:

* Rey Mysterio to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match at SmackDown 1000

* The Undertaker comes to SmackDown 1000

* Evolution reunites: Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton & Ric Flair to appear at SmackDown 1000

* Rusev takes on The Miz in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.