News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live From Dayton

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with fallout from WWE Fastlane.

Confirmed for SmackDown is Vince McMahon addressing Kofi Kingston plus Shane McMahon explaining his heel turn on The Miz. There will also be an eight-man match with The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Hardy Boys, Ricochet and Aleister Black, plus R-Truth vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe with the title on the line. 205 Live will see the #1 contender’s tournament continue with Cedric Alexander vs. Oney Lorcan and Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Shane McMahon to address his brutal attack of The Miz at WWE Fastlane

* R-Truth to challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship

* Hardys, Black & Ricochet join forces to face The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura

* Mr. McMahon addresses Kofi Kingston

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.