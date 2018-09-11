News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live In Lafayette

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana with the final hype for Hell In a Cell.

SmackDown is scheduled to feature R-Truth vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas, The Bar vs. Rusev Day in a #1 contenders match, Sonya Deville vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, Jeff Hardy vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the non-title opener and Brie Bella vs. Maryse in the main event. 205 Live will feature Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik and main event tag team action with Akira Tozawa and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Brie Bella and Maryse to square off tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* The Queen and Sonya Deville ready for showdown on SmackDown LIVE

* Can Andrade “Cien” Almas handle R-Truth?

* Hardy and Nakamura to settle their unfinished business

* Rusev Day and The Bar clash for a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity at WWE Hell in a Cell

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.