News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & 205 Live Tapings From Fresno

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with fallout from TLC.

WWE will also tape the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown tonight.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s SmackDown but there will be a coronation segment for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka. Tonight’s 205 Live tapings will feature an appearance by Lio Rush plus a Street Fight with Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* The era of Asuka begins

* How will Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair respond to Ronda Rousey’s interference?

* Will “The New” Daniel Bryan’s crusade continue?

* Can anyone stop The Bar?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.