News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, 205 Live Tapings & MMC From Denver

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live tapings and WWE Mixed Match Challenge will take place from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Announced for SmackDown is SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E vs. Sheamus and more in the feud between Rusev and Aiden English. There will also be a WWE Super Show-Down contract signing with Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge episode will feature Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox plus R-Truth and Carmella vs. The Miz and Asuka. The 205 Live tapings are scheduled to feature Noam Dar vs. Lio Rush and Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe to make their WWE Super Show-Down match official

* Big E clashes with Sheamus

* Rusev wants answers from Aiden English

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.