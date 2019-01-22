News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live From Wichita

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature a loaded line-up – The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Mandy Rose vs. Naomi, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade in a 2 of 3 Falls match and a face-to-face between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, moderated by Vince McMahon. 205 Live will feature Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami, just days before they face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Fatal 4 Way at the Rumble.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Mr. McMahon to moderate “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles’ face-to-face

* Rey Mysterio and Andrade to collide in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

* The Miz and Cesaro to battle with their partners in their corners five nights before Royal Rumble

* Naomi and Mandy Rose to square off

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s blue brand show: